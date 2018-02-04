Holy Defense, treasure for Iranian nation

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces said that the Iranian nation will enjoy the glories of the Sacred Defense for coming centuries.

“The Sacred Defense is a valuable treasure which can guarantee centuries of pride and glory for the Iranian youth and nation,” said Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday.

The Iranian commander made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of ten new cultural centers, and Sacred Defense Museum.

“The Sacred Defense is a big step in the history of the Iranian nation after some centuries of shameful results in previous wars and loss of territories to revive the lost identity in the Sacred Defense of the Iranian nation to enter a new era of glorious history,” he highlighted.

“The enemies of the Revolution, both Eastern and Western blocs, immediately after the victory of the Revolution, encouraged and equipped the western neighbor of Iran and paved the way for Baathist regime of Saddam to occupy some parts of our country,” he added.

