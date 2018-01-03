Iran, Iraq emphasize broadening bilateral ties in all fields

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – In his meeting with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad Salim al-Jabouri on Tuesday, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi called on enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the political and security developments in Iraq and region as well as bilateral cooperation in all arenas.

Organizing Parliamentary Union of Islamic Countries (PUIC) meeting in Tehran was the main topic of discussion in this bilateral meeting, the report added.

For his part, Salim al-Jabouri Speaker of Iraqi Parliament pointed to the reconstruction of the Iraqi cities freed from ISIL terrorist group and returning refugees in the shortest time possible as the two important objectives of Iraqi government.

He also placed special emphasis on the significance of role and cooperation of regional countries in fighting against terrorist groups.

Iraj Masjedi, for his part, said, “Iran is ready to cooperate and collaborate with Iraq in various fields.”

The Parliamentary Union of Islamic Countries (PUIC) meeting will be held in Tehran on Jan. 16-17, 2018.

