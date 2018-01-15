Iran slams twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s FM spokesman has strongly condemned the Monday’s twin suicide attacks in central Baghdad which killed at least 38 people and wounded as many as 100 others.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi issued a statement on Monday in condemnation of today’s terrorist attacks in Baghdad.

He voiced Iran’s solidarity and condolences to the government and nation of Iraq, particularly the families of the victims, and stressed on the continuous of Iran’s support for the Arab country in the fight against extremist ideologies of foreign-backed takfiri-terrorist groups.

The Monday twin suicide bombing targeted Tayran Square, a commercial area of Baghdad, and killed at least 38 people and wounded 105 others. No group has so far claimed responsibility, although the attacks bear the hallmark of ISIL. Death toll is feared to rise as the square is usually crowded with laborers seeking work.

Although Iraq has recently pronounced victory over ISIL by ousting the group across the country, scattered attacks are still expected to be carried out by the terrorists.

