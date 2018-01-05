Sweden rejects US call for UNSC session over Iran riots

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Sweden's foreign minister has refused the Nikki Haley’s request for an emergency session at UN Security Council over the recent protests in Iran, saying that there are other ways to pursue the issue.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wasllström said in a statement about recent unrest in Iran that she had rejected the US proposal to bring Iran's case to the Security Council.

Pointing out that her government is monitoring the internal situation in Iran, Wasllström has reportedly said " the UN Security Council is responsible for issues related to international security and peace, meanwhile there are other ways to deal with the current situation in Iran.”

The US Ambassador to the United Nations KIkki Haley had sought emergency meetings with UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council over the riots in Iran.

