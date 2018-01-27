ISIL terror cell in Western Iran dismantled by IRGC

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The members of a 21-strong terror cell, linked to ISIL who had entered Iran via the western borderlines of the country, have been identified and arrested by the Najaf HQ of IRGC’s Ground Forces on Saturday.

“After comprehensive intelligence monitoring, the agents of Najaf HQ of IRGC’s Ground Forces managed to identify, locate, and arrest most of the members of a 21-strong terror cell in the morning on Saturday,” announced the Public Relations Department of the Najaf HQ of IRGC’s Ground Forces in a communiqué released on Saturday afternoon.

According to the statement, the terrorists, linked to the ISIL, had entered Iran through the western borders of the country.

“In the shoot-out which is still going on, most members of the cell have been arrested,” asserts the statement.

