Iranian data bases come under external cyber attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian ICT minister reported late Friday that some of Iran’s data bases had come under cyber attack from outside the country disrupting the Internet.

"A number of small routers have shifted to factory default," the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi posted on his Twitter account on Friday evening.

Azari Jahromi went on to add that the Iranian ‘MAHER Center of Iranian National Computer Emergency Response Team’ were working to bring the situation under control and were bringing the computer networks back to normal.

The Iranian minister added that those kinds of attacks were an opportunity to correct the problems.

After an hour, Azari Jahromi posted another tweet again saying that ‘more than %90’ of the affected routers by the cyber attack had returned to normal.

He had previously tweeted that the cyberattacks were from outside Iran, adding the source of the attacks was under review.

The Iranian ICT minister also added that the United States flag was posted on the pages by the attackers and linked the attack with protests over US elections.

KI/4264388