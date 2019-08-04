8th Intl. Conf. on Nanostructures calls for paper submission

The 8th International Conference on Nanostructures (ICNS8), organized by the Institute for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Sharif University of Technology, will be held on 20-22 April 2020 in Tehran.

The event is calling for paper submission by November 6th. Topics include: Low-dimensional Nanostructures; Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine; Nanosensors and Nanobiosensors; Nanostructures in Magnetism, Electronics, Photonics and Plasmonics; Nanostructures for Water and Environment; Nanostructures for Energy Conversion and Storage; Advanced Fabrication and Characterization Methods; Entrepreneurial Opportunities and Commercialization in Nanotechnology; and Nanosafety Considerations and Regulations.

The conference was founded with the aim of bringing together academics and industrialists from around the world after the timely perception of the need for an opportunity to discuss cutting-edge knowledge in the field of nanoscience.

The event aims to provide an excellent opportunity to forge collaborations between universities, research institutions and companies for the development of nanoscience and nanotechnology both within the country and with international partners.

The scientific program is going to be varied with keynote speeches, invited talks, papers in oral and poster sessions, workshops and technical demonstrations organized for scientific networking, according to the event’s website.

The Institute for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (INST) of Sharif University of Technology founded the biennial conferences on Nanostructures with the special support of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) in 2006.

