Iran launches medical ventilator production line

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – An Iranian knowledge-based firm, for the first time ever, has launched a mass production line for medical ventilators used in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As reported by Iran’s Vice-Presidential Office for Science and Technology, the first production line for domestically-produced medical ventilators was inaugurated by VP for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Iranian experts and technicians spent 88,000 hours over three years on research and development in order to manufacture the mechanical ventilator.

A medical ventilator is a mechanical ventilator, a machine designed to move breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

Failure to get oxygen into the heart tissue is one of the most common causes of death due to heart disease. As such, production of the device and its use on patients in ICUs can greatly reduce heart damage.

