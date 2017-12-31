Identifying cancer progression possible with Iranian nanodiogenestic device

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Researchers at Tehran University have devised a new method for finding the spread of cancer to other parts of the body.

Understanding the spread of cancer to other tissues of the body is of particular importance in the treatment of this disease and it is also a major issue in medical science. It is helpful for doctors to diagnose and prevent it.

Mohammad Abdulahad from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Tehran University explained their nanodiogenestic device and said that one of the benefits of their device is that it uses a live tissue to diagnose and the tissue can be used to perform additional experiments.

He went on to say that they had conducted metastasis diagnosis tests on 200 patients and their device had been able to diagnose the presence of cancer cells in the tissue very well.

University of Tehran faculty member pointed to the high cost and long period of time of diagnosis as two major deficiencies in the current methods of diagnosing metastatic cancer, adding “common methods used to detect metastasis of cancer use a series of biological identifiers. Besides being expensive and slow, the current methods do not work with high precision.”

He concluded "we are now focusing on three things: firstly, finding a good market for our devise; secondly, increasing the capability of the device to test as many numbers of samples as possible simultaneously; and finally, increasing its capability to diagnose more types of cancer as it can diagnose metastatic breast cancer.”

