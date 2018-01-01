Initial version of foreign exchange regulation to be compiled in free zones

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Secretary of Supreme Council of Free Zones Morteza Bank said the initial version of foreign exchange regulations in free zones will be formulated.

“With the coordination made in this regard, international stock market should be set up," he added

Speaking in his weekly press briefing, he said “tourism industry should be emphasized due to the ethnic diversity in the country. Of course, Iran is an independent country in political and economic terms, so that unity and amity between various ethnic groups can lay out formation of a unified nation.”

Turning to the seven free zones and also 18 special economic zones in the country, he said, “high potential and capacity of both free and special economic zones should be used optimally.”

He reiterated, “provision of infrastructures and credits required for the free zone are of the most important measures that should be taken into serious consideration.”

Referring to the monetary and banking opportunities in free zones, he said: “promotion of monetary and banking ties with other countries is of the salient measure considered in the free zones in the country.”

He called on the officials at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to take effective steps in the field of broadening and enhancing relations with the outside world in banking terms.”

Commissioning international stock market in free zones should be taken into consideration, he said, adding, “it seems that international stock market should be launched for increasing monetary and financial exchanges with the world.”

The export issue is one of the macroeconomic discussions in the country that should be followed up strictly, he observed.

He put the import and export values in special economic zones of the country at $19 and $77 million respectively and said, “a number of 1,200 industrial units have been set up in free zones while 770 industrial and production units have been founded in special economic zones.”

Turning to the $12 billion worth of exports in free zones, he added, “good and fair interaction has been established between the government and Parliament in the field of launching new free zones.”

With the coordination made in this regard, giant steps will be taken in free and special economic zones especially in the year named after the resistance economy, production and job creation, Morteza Bank concluded.

