Russian oil giant offers study results over Iranian oilfield

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Tatneft, Russian oil and gas company, proposed report of Shadegan oilfield study to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

Results of studies carried out by Russia’s Tatneft on Shadegan oil field were presented to NIOC at a ceremony which was attended by several directors of the Iranian and Russian firms.

National Iranian South Oil Company had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tatneft one year ago to outsource its development plan to the Russian company.

Indeed, as many as 44 companies have been conducting studies on Shadegan field two of which have presented their results so far.

The Shadegan oilfield is an oilfield located in Khuzestan Province, in the southwest of Ahvaz City. It was discovered in 1968 and its production started after installing production facilities in 1988.

The field is 23 kilometers in length, 6 kilometers in width and includes two Asmari and Bangestan reservoirs and currently with 20 active wells, oil production is about 69,000 barrels per day.

