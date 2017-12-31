Iran 2017 foreign trade records: imports still exceeding exports

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign trade records from Mar-Dec. 2017 shows a considerable growth, although the volume of imports has once again exceeded the volume of exports during this period.

According to the foreign trade records released Sunday, Iran's total non-oil exports from March to December 2017 amounted to 31.64 million dollars, which shows a 2.39% decrease compared to the same period last year.

During this time period, $37.57 billion worth of goods entered the Iranian markets, which shows an 18.31% increase compared to the same period last year. The largest increase in imports belonged to basic goods, disposable automobile parts, and capital goods.

Major exported items during this period included gas condensates (valued at $5.98 billion), liquefied propane ($1.68 billion), methanol ($835 million), light oils and their products except gasoline ($810 million) and hematite iron ore ($765 million).

Major imported items consisted of disposable parts for vehicle manufacture (valued at $1.24 billion), livestock corn ($1.115 billion), rice ($1.5 billion), soybeans ($749 million), and motor vehicles with a cylinder capacity of 1500-2000cc, except ambulances and hybrids valued at $660 million.

Major importers of Iranian goods in this period were China ($6.527 billion), Iraq ($4.628 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($4.458 billion), the Republic of Korea ($3.11 billion), and Afghanistan ($2.4 billion).

Major exporters to Iranian markets included China ($9.452 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($6.656 billion), Turkey ($2.576 billion), the Republic of Korea ($2.563 billion), and Germany ($2.95 billion).

