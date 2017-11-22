  1. Sports
22 November 2017 - 14:59

Iranian weightlifters to leave for US

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – National Iranian weightlifters plan to attend world weightlifting championships has been postponed to next Saturday due to the US embassy in Dubai being temporarily closed.

After some of the weightlifters of the national Iranian team obtained visas to attend world weightlifting championship, their trip has been delayed due to the US embassy in Dubai being temporarily closed.

Kianoush Rostami (85 kg), Ayoub Mousavi (94 kg), Alirezaa Soleymani and Ali Hashemi (105 kg), Saeid Alihosseini and Behdad Salimi (+105 kg) are among the weightlifters who have attained visas. In case other members of the national team are given visas, the National Iranian weightlifting team will leave Tehran for Anaheim next Tuesday.

The 2017 World Weightlifting Championships will be held in Anaheim, United States from 28 November to 5 December 2017. 

