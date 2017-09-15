Iran strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Iraq

Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed sympathy with families of victims of Thursday terrorist attacks in the neighboring country of Iraq.

He expressed deep regret over martyrdom and wounding of several Iranian pilgrims in these attacks, conveyed condolences to families of the oppressed martyrs.

“Relevant organizations and bodies, including the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, are examining details of the incidents and identity of innocent martyrs and the wounded,” he underlined.

