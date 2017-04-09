US Sabotage in region strengthens terrorism

Jahangiri made the remarks in a meeting with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén in Tehran on Saturday.

“Iran highly regards development of ties and cooperation with the European countries, Hungary in particular, and long-standing relations between Tehran and Budapest has increased the need for more cooperation,” Jahanigiri said.

Reiterating that Iran is interested in boosting economic, political and cultural ties with EU, and Hungary in particular, he said cruel sanctions against Iran reduced the level of cooperation with countries that it have had long-standing relations with.

“After the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) there was a need for the creation of a political will to enhance relations that came true after the visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Iran,” Jahangiri added.

First VP said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Hungary in oil, gas and new technologies, adding “Iran supports nuclear cooperation agreement signed between the two countries on Saturday; moreover, the two countries can work in scientific, cultural and academic fields, as well.”

He underlined the high number of Iranian students studying in Hungary, adding Iran also welcomes the presence of Hungarian students in Iranian universities, as well.

Elsewhere in his speech, Jahangiri pointed to the presence of extremist and terrorist groups in the region and said “Iran is one of the main victims of terrorism and chemical weapons; Iran has made extensive efforts to prevent the spread of terrorism and the development and use of chemical weapons.”

He condemned the acts of some Western countries in the name of fighting terrorism, saying they do not provide the security for their own country nor for the region. “US move in Syria without the permission of the United Nations is a dangerous act that could lead to the strengthening of the extremist and terrorist groups,” he noted.

Semjén, for his part, pointed to the signing of cooperation pacts between Iran and Hungary, and announced the visit of a banking delegation to Iran for concluding agreements in the near future.

“The head of Hungary's largest private bank will have a business trip to Iran; cooperation between the private banks of the two countries can provide grounds for the develoment of banking relations between Iran and Hungary,” he underlined.

Semjén also referred to the negotiations to establish direct flights between the capitals of the two countries, adding direct flights between Tehran and Budapest could pave the way for the development of economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to the recent crises that have gripped the region, He said Hungary has always condemned the use of chemical weapons, since the main victims of these weapons are innocent people.

“Unfortunately, the great powers make use of terrorism to implement their policies and innocent people are the main victims of the incidents,” he added.

