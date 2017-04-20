Sanctions opportunity for expanding Iran-Russia ties

“Iran and Russia can take advantage of the opportunity provided by Western sanctions against the two countries to take long steps for broadening and deepening inter-relations,” said Jahangiri while meeting Tatar president who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

“Iran is willing to develop its relations with Moscow in different areas and the recent visit of President Rouhani to Moscow resulted in good agreements brokered between the two countries,” said the Iranian official before voicing hope that Mr. Minnikhanov’s visit fruit in good results for both countries too.

Jahangiri described development of cooperation with Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan as an important objective for the Islamic Republic of Iran and highlighted that as Tatarstan is an important republic of Russia, Tehran is after boosting the level of relations with Kazan.

Cooperation in areas of oil, research, science, and tourism were listed by the Iranian first vice-president as avenues of bilateral relations and called for expansion of cooperation in new technologies.

Mr. Minnikhanov, for his part, recounted that Tatarstan is active in arenas of industry, agriculture, oil and petrochemicals and boasted the capabilities of Tatarstan in areas of automobile manufacturing, ship-building, and airplane making. He said that Tatarstan is eager to develop ties with Iran in all areas especially in new energy sources and modern technologies.

YNG/3957678