Junior wrestlers to vie at Azerbaijani cup

The Azerbaijani capital will host an International Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament entitled ‘Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation’ on 13-16 April, 2017.

Accordingly, Iranian wrestlers are scheduled to participate in the sportive event to be competed in Baku Sports Hall.

The Iranian Greco-Roman squad comprises Sajjad Abbaspour (42kg), Iman Mohammadi (46kg), Amirhossein Khansari (50kg), Mohsen Madani and Omid Arami (54kg), MEhrdad Houmanzadeh (58kg), Mostafa Kayedkhordeh (63kg), Ali Kabiri (69kg), Mehran Saadatifar (76kg), Hamed Abdevali (85kg) as well as Seyed Mojtaba Hasani and Vahid Dadkhah (100kg).

Meanwhile, Mahdi Veisi (42kg), Ali Shahbazi (46kg), Mohammad Khodabakhshi (50kg), Ali Heidar Goudarzi and Sajjad Taraghou (54kg), Morteza Pourmortezavi and Mobin Geravand (58kg), Mobin Hassani and Amirhossein Maghsoudi (63kg), Nikzad Alizadeh and Hadi Sharafbayani (69kg), Meysam Zare (76kg), Abbas Forutan and Mohammadreza Ghiasi (85kg) in addition to Alireza Abdollahi (100kg) will represent Iran in the freestyle division.

