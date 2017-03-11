  1. Politics
11 March 2017 - 09:53

Iran blasts fresh Saudi airstrikes on Yemeni civilians

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned Saudi-led air strikes on a market in Yemen city of Hodeidah that killed and injured a number of innocent civilians.

Bahram Ghasemi sympathized with the families of the victims, saying the escalation of raids to the residential areas, civilian targets and banning international organizations and institutions responsible for disaster relief, is the clear violation of the principles and rules of humanitarian law.

“The United Nations and other international institutions should address the issue of the killing of civilians due to Saudi air strikes in Yemen and take all the efforts for an immediate halt to the attacks and take necessary measures to protect the health and safety of civilians, especially women and children," he noted.

An air strike by a Saudi-led coalition on a market in Yemen killed over 20 civilians on Friday. Officials said the death toll was likely to rise.

Lachin Rezaian

