Qazvini karatekas to attend Premier League

Hamid Reza Davari asserted that five karate practitioners at cadet, junior and senior age groups will take part in the fourth stage of 2016 Karate 1 Premier League to be held in Dubai, UAE.

“Bahman Asgari, holder of nine colorful medals of Premier League events will meet rivals in -70kg weight category,” he added.

Davari stated “the other -70kg karateka Ali Asgar Asiabari will experience his second presence at international arenas seeking to earn his first individual title at the Karate 1 league.”

The official also recalled that Majid Hassan Nia as well as Amir Reza Mirzaei at -60kg will face rivals in their first international encounter while Amir Hossein Babaei will participate in the junior tournament which will be held on the sidelines of the main event.

The Karate1 WKF Premier League is the prime league event in the world of Karate and together with the WKF Karate1 World Cup (WWC) it is a series of world class Karate competitions recognized and supported by the World Karate Federation (WFK).

The fourth round of 2016 Karate 1 – Premier League will take place in Dubai, UAE from April 9-10.

HA/3591071