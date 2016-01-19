Coalition attack in Yemen kills 26 policemen

Also, according to local sources, there are dozens wounded, without an official report on the death toll, injured or existence of civilians among them.

The roof of the building hit by bombs collapsed during the morning, so it is presumed that there is an undetermined number of policemen trapped in the rubble.

Rescue teams worked at the site, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Sanaa, like much of the Yemen territory is bombed since March 2015 by Alliance forces, acting in support of Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Since March, when the bombing started, more than 1,800 people have been killed, while other 28,000 have been injured, according to the UN figures. Most of the victims are civilians.

Yemen is undergoing a civil war after Mansur Hadi resigned.

