Martyr Soleimani permanent strategy revival of Resistance

Ahead of the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with General Soleimani’s family members and his companions in Tehran.

Families of people martyred in a stampede during General Soleimani’s funeral in the city of Kerman and people martyred last year in terrorist attacks targeting his commemoration service in the same town were also present in the ceremony.

This meeting is underway at Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh (RA) with the participation of a group of families of the martyrs, veterans, and activists of the Resistance Movement.

"Martyr Soleimani's constant strategy was to revive the Resistance Front," Ayatollah Khamenei said in his speech to address attendees.

The role of General Soleimani in the fight against terrorism was “unique”, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution further said, adding that defending sacred places was a principle for General Soleimani.

This item will be updated...

MNA/