Unripe Pomegranate to vie at Jogja-NETPAC Film Festival

Majid Reza Mostafavi’s first production Unripe Pomegranate has been selected to compete at the 10th edition of Indonesia’s Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival which will be held December 1-6 attended by several Asian countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, India, Philippines, etc.

The film stars Ana Nemati, Pejman Bazeghi, Mehran Rajabi, Ghotboddin Sadeghi as well as Rabe’e Madani.

Unripe Pomegranate chronicles a couple living at the suburb of the Iranian capital of Tehran and their challenges involved in fighting several problems occurred in their life.

The production has also represented Iranian cinema at the 2014 edition of Moscow International Film festival in Russia as well as the 38th Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil.

The film was previously screened at the 2014 Iran’s Fajr International Festival and was also presented at the Cannes Film Market.

Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival is held annually in conjunction with Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), a worldwide organization founded in 1990 at the request of UNESCO, to promote a greater understanding and appreciation of Asian films and filmmakers at a time when Asian cinema was just coming into its own but was relatively unknown regionally and internationally.

