  1. Politics
Jun 13, 2025, 4:36 AM

LIVE UPDATES;

Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran's residential areas

Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran's residential areas

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The criminal regime of Israel conducted an attack on Iran's residential areas early on Friday.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital.

Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

News ID 233022

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News