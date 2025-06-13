Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran's residential areas

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital.
Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.
TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The criminal regime of Israel conducted an attack on Iran's residential areas early on Friday.
