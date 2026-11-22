Speaking to Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber on Saturday, Fidan warned that the fallout from the war is threatening international markets.

“The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects,” he said in the interview.

“Hopefully it (an agreement) will succeed. We are also doing everything we can.”

Fidan said diplomatic efforts to re-open the Strait of Hormuz remain active, even though the process appears to be deadlocked.

He confirmed that mediation efforts are continuing, noting that he recently discussed the crisis with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Fidan also outlined a two-track framework for addressing disputes involving Iran, arguing that situation surrounding Tehran’s nuclear programme can be handled within the US and UN frameworks.

Other regional issues tied to Iran, however, should be addressed directly by regional countries rather than outside actors, he said.

MNA