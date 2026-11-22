Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree said no danger threatens Mecca, rejecting Saudi claims, Al-Masirah reported.

Saree said the only threat to the Mecca region comes from Saudi Arabia itself.

He said the Yemeni people hold Mecca and all Islamic holy sites sacred.

Saree called Saudi propaganda about danger in the Mecca area a blatant lie, saying Yemeni operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

His remarks came hours after Saudi Arabia's rescue organization claimed it had issued a danger warning for the Mecca region.

MNA