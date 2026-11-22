Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran will take every necessary measure to confront the economic blockade, which it treats as an act of war.

He said the United States has carried out two military attacks against Iran and suffered heavy defeats, adding that Washington could use the military option again if it wants a bigger defeat.

Gharibabadi said that if the United States acts rationally, it should abandon the military option and pursue diplomacy with Iran.

He said Iran will continue consultations, contacts and message exchanges but does not rely solely on diplomacy and is prepared for all scenarios.

MNA