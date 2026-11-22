Turning to the key role played by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in guiding and managing the country at the condition is grappling with war, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Ali Nikzad, in an interview with Mehr news agency, stressed that managing the war and handling the country’s various activities are being carried out by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the highest possible level.

Decisions that require a final determination at the level of the country’s senior officials are made within the framework of measures, strategies, and policies adopted by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader’s relationship with the Armed Forces, his guidance on issues related to the war, defense doctrine, and military affairs as well as his leadership of the country’s affairs in the political, cultural, economic, and social spheres constitute key aspects of his responsibility and role in steering the current affairs of the country, Nikzad added.

MNA/ 7018339