US's Bessent moved to military base in wake of Iran’s threat

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, vowing "economic asphyxiation" of the Islamic republic through a web of sanctions, according to New York Times.

The severity of the threats against Bessent was not immediately clear, Reuters separately reported.

However, his reported relocation underscores the growing anxiety within the Trump administration over the potential consequences of its escalating campaign against Iran, particularly as officials involved in imposing economic pressure on Tehran face concerns about possible retaliation.

Bessent has played a central role in Washington’s economic offensive through “Operation Economic Outcast,” a Treasury campaign launched in August to economically isolate Iran through sanctions and financial restrictions, complementing US military actions against the country.

The New York Times claimed that his prominent role in the campaign has made him one of the Trump administration officials Iran most wanted to target.

MNA