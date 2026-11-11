  1. Politics
Nov 11, 2026, 2:44 PM

US's Bessent moved to military base in wake of Iran’s threat

US's Bessent moved to military base in wake of Iran’s threat

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington area to a military base following an Iranian threat against his life.

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, vowing "economic asphyxiation" of the Islamic republic through a web of sanctions, according to New York Times.

The severity of the threats against Bessent was not immediately clear, Reuters separately reported.

However, his reported relocation underscores the growing anxiety within the Trump administration over the potential consequences of its escalating campaign against Iran, particularly as officials involved in imposing economic pressure on Tehran face concerns about possible retaliation.

US Treasury Chief Bessent relocates to base after Iran threat

Bessent has played a central role in Washington’s economic offensive through “Operation Economic Outcast,” a Treasury campaign launched in August to economically isolate Iran through sanctions and financial restrictions, complementing US military actions against the country.

The New York Times claimed that his prominent role in the campaign has made him one of the Trump administration officials Iran most wanted to target.

MNA

News ID 249334

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