Leader condoles over passing of revolutionary artist, writer

In separate messages issued on Wednesday, the Leader described their deaths as causes for sorrow and extended condolences to their families and the country's artistic and literary communities.

In his message on Zarei, Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei praised the late artist's tireless efforts to promote performing arts in cities and underserved regions across Iran, as well as his steadfast commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution.

In another message on Anvari, the Leader highlighted the writer's numerous literary works, particularly his 12-volume novel “Jade Jang” (Road of War), which received the attention and praise of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Kourosh Zarei passed away due to complications from an illness he had been suffering from over the past two years.

MNA