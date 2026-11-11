Iran’s defense capabilities have been strengthened: Mod Spox

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, said in a post on X that Iran’s weapons capabilities rely on strategic domestic production and upgraded technologies, going beyond what he described as misleading figures presented by Donald Trump and the “losing Pete.”

He reiterated that Iran’s defense capabilities have been strengthened, stressing that the enemy must either accept Iran’s legitimate demands or surrender on the battlefield.

MNA