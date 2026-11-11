Hazrat Fatemeh mourning Cer. held in Leader's martyrdom place

The mourning ceremony was held on behalf of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The ceremony started with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Seyyed Ahmad Moghimi, a prominent Quran reciter, followed by elegies performed by Abbas Heydarzadeh.

In continuation, Hojjatoleslam Mahdi Aslani delivered an address, highlighting the virtues of acts of worship and supplications attributed to Lady Fatimah Zahra (PBUH), which bring abundant blessings.

He stated, “Almighty God has willed that, as the world moves forward toward the reappearance [of Imam Mahdi (AJ)], the guiding blueprint for its course should be the plan laid out by Lady Fatimah (PBUH): the establishment of divine religion and the teachings and directives of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and his Household, the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).”

Haj Mansour Arzi also recited elegies in tribute to Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against the country on February 28.

MNA