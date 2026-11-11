Iranian, Iraqi presidents meet in Turkey on COP31 sidelines

During the meeting, the two presidents exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

In addition, Pezeshkian and Amedi emphasized the necessity of strengthening constructive engagement, expanding joint cooperation, and taking advantage of the mutual potential in various fields.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Turkey on Wednesday morning to attend and address the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31).

MNA/7008035