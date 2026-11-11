  1. Politics
Nov 11, 2026, 4:11 PM

Iranian, Iraqi presidents meet in Turkey on COP31 sidelines

Iranian, Iraqi presidents meet in Turkey on COP31 sidelines

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iraqi counterpart Nizar Amedi met and held talks in Turkey's Antalya on Wednesday on the sidelines of 31st UN climate change conference (COP31).

During the meeting, the two presidents exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

In addition, Pezeshkian and Amedi emphasized the necessity of strengthening constructive engagement, expanding joint cooperation, and taking advantage of the mutual potential in various fields.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Turkey on Wednesday morning to attend and address the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31).

MNA/7008035

News ID 249339
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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