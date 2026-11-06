2 other oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz

In a statement on Friday, the Public Relations office of the IRGC said that the two tankers had switched off all their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route with the support of the US terrorist Army.

It also said that after hitting mines, the vessels caught fire and stopped in the strait.

The statement also added that the IRGC Navy continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, with no change expected until all seven conditions are met.

The IRGC further warned that US CENTCOM’s efforts to push oil tankers through unauthorized, mine-contaminated waters will only result in further humiliating failures.

MNA