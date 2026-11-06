Source sheds light on content of meeting btw Putin and Rezaei

A senior Iranian political-security source has dismissed Western media fabrications about the Thursday meeting between Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stressing that Tehran will not engage in any diplomatic process until its seven conditions are fully and simultaneously met.

According to the source, cited by Lebanese Al-Mayadeen and Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency but reported by Press TV, claims that Rezaei presented a new political initiative to Putin are “completely fabricated.”

The primary focus of the discussions, the source said, was ending the war of aggression.

During the meeting, Rezaei made clear that the Islamic Republic will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until all seven conditions are fulfilled, and that Tehran will not enter into any negotiations regarding this decision.

The source further emphasized that Iran does not consider any steps toward advancing the diplomatic process to be worthwhile until every one of the seven conditions has been fully and simultaneously implemented. This position aligns with repeated public statements by General Rezaei that the United States’ responses to Tehran’s demands have been unconvincing and that the strategic waterway will remain closed until Washington explicitly agrees to and acts upon the conditions.

The clarification comes after Rezaei, in his capacity as SNSC Secretary and the Leader’s representative, delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to President Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin.

The two sides discussed bilateral strategic relations, regional and international developments in the aftermath of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Moscow’s support for ending the aggression, and plans to expand energy and transit cooperation, including the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran.

Speaking after the more than three-hour meeting, Rezaei noted that Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had wanted the message delivered as soon as possible. Putin conveyed his warm and sincere greetings to the Leader and condemned the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing the war as unjust.

The Russian president reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to expand relations with Tehran and pledged whatever assistance he could to help bring the aggression to an end.

A substantial part of the talks examined the latest developments in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the postwar security architecture of the region, and the implementation of major agreements under the 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

Discussions also covered the International North-South Transport Corridor and efforts to develop Iran into a regional gas hub, enabling the country to address domestic needs while distributing Russian gas to neighboring markets.

The meeting, which followed a telephone conversation earlier in the week, underscored the importance of deepening strategic ties between Tehran and Moscow as a means of promoting regional stability and countering unilateralism.

Rezaei was accompanied by SNSC Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri Kani and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali; Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry joined Putin.

MNA