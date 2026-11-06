Security either for everyone or for no one: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, the Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs, wrote in a post on one of his accounts on social media that, “Now that everyone is talking about a new order in West Asia, it should be noted that Iran is a bridge connecting the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Sea of Oman. Any energy or transit corridor seeking to bypass us will either be costly or unstable.”

“The domino effect of crises, from Gaza to the Red Sea and from Lebanon to Iraq, has shown that regional security is indivisible. ‘Either collective security will be achieved, or everyone will experience collective insecurity’,” he warned.

“The tsunami of geopolitical changes in West Asia has engulfed the elections in Israel and the United States. The result: ‘Iran is now one of the principal architects of the regional order — a reality that can neither be eliminated nor replaced’,” Velayati underlined.

MNA/7001683