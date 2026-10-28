Latin America has vast potentials to expand coop. with Iran

Emphasizing the extensive potential of Latin American countries for expanding relations with Iran, the Iranian ambassador to Mexico stated that the affinity between the nations of this region and Iranian people presents a favorable opportunity for developing cooperation.

Speaking via a video link to the specialized seminar titled "Prospects for Cultural-Media Cooperation between Iran and Latin America"—organized by the Khayyam International Cultural-Media Foundation at the Tehran Municipality, the envoy highlighted the strategic importance of Latin America in Iran’s foreign policy.

He noted that the potential of this region, particularly in the realms of culture, media, and inter-nation communication, has not received the attention it deserves, and that further planning is required to effectively capitalize on these opportunities.

Pointing to the historical experience of Latin American nations in dealing with United States policies, he noted that some of these nations have suffered as a result of U.S. policies.

This very fact could provide a suitable foundation for mutual understanding and the expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he underlined.

Pointing to Mexico’s population of approximately 130 million and its economic potential, the Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to identify new markets for Iranian products, adding that items such as Iranian saffron could serve as an avenue for expanding exports to that country.

MNA/ 6991854