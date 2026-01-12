Venezuela, Mexico hold protests condemning US policies

Al Arabiya reported on public demonstrations in Venezuela and Mexico, criticizing US policies as aggressive and domineering.

Caracas once again witnessed large-scale protests.

Venezuelan citizens, in their demonstrations, denounced the “terrorist actions” of the US in kidnapping Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife, and called for their immediate release.

Meanwhile, widespread protests erupted in Mexico condemning US policies.

Mexican citizens protested against US interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela and other nations, urging the Trump administration to cease intervention.

