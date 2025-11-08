Mexico rejects claims on alleged attack on Israeli ambassador

Mexico denies receiving any report on alleged attack against Israeli ambassador

According to a statement released by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, neither the ministry nor the Interior Ministry has received any report regarding the alleged assassination attempt against Einat Kranz Neiger, the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement emphasized Mexico’s commitment to maintaining open communication with all diplomatic missions operating in the country.

In a separate statement, Mexico’s Interior Ministry affirmed its readiness to cooperate respectfully and in coordination with the security agencies of other nations, provided that an official request is made.

The United States and the Israeli regime had claimed on Friday that Iran attempted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in Mexico several months ago.

Iran’s Embassy in Mexico has rejected the new accusation by the US and the Israeli regime against Tehran regarding an alleged attack on the ambassador of the regime in Mexico City.

The claim of Iran’s attempt to assassinate the Israeli regime’s ambassador in Mexico is a media hype aimed at damaging the friendly and historical relations between the two countries, the embassy wrote in a statement on Friday.

Emphasizing that Iran and Mexico have common interests, the embassy said Iran will never betray the trust that the Mexican government has placed in it.

“We will in no way tarnish the good image of the Mexican people, our friends,” Iran’s embassy said, describing that anti-Semitism accusations against Iran are a big lie fabricated by the minds of the Israeli racist leaders.

According to this statement, there are over 100 synagogues in Iran, all open to the public.

During Israel’s aggression against Iran in June, not a single case of verbal harassment against the large Jewish community residing in the country was recorded, it stressed.

MNA/