Tehran quadrilateral meeting paved way for regional dialogue

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said the recent Tehran meeting involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey provided a valuable opportunity to advance dialogue on regional peace and security and joint efforts against threats and challenges. He described the agreement to continue consultations as a significant step.

In a message posted on Instagram, Araghchi said turning this opportunity into sustainable cooperation requires agreement on principles, trust-building, mutual respect for the sovereignty of states and practical commitments.

From the Islamic Republic of Iran's perspective, he said, sustainable security must be provided with the participation of regional countries and without the military presence and interference of extra-regional powers.

He said this approach is based on regional countries taking responsibility for determining their own destiny.

Countering the evil and aggression of the Zionist regime is, in the same framework, a fundamental necessity for defending the independence and sovereignty of states and preventing the expansion of war, Araghchi said, adding that Iran's neighbors are its priority.

MNA