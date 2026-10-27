Iran, Tajikistan to expand cultural cooperation

The two sides met and held talks on October 24 on the sidelines of the 14th Dushanbe International Book Fair in Tajikistan, ISNA reported.

In the meeting, which was held with the aim of deepening the longstanding cultural and literary ties between the two countries, the two sides exchanged views on practical solutions for expanding the level of cooperation in various areas of the printing industry, book publishing, and book reading.

Among the most important axes of the talks in the meeting were coordination, synergy, and planning in the field of collating, printing, and publishing the works of the literary and historical luminaries and figures shared by the two countries.

The cultural officials of Iran and Tajikistan described the ancient heritage of Persian speakers as a valuable asset and emphasized that its preservation and proper publication require the continuous cooperation of specialized organizations and institutions in both countries. Cooperation in the field of introducing and translating the works of contemporary writers of both countries and designing an ecosystem for the Persian language in cyberspace were among other topics raised in the meeting.

In order to follow up on the approved measures and operationalize the agreements reached, it was decided that a specialized joint working group be formed between cultural representatives of Iran and Tajikistan. This working group will be responsible for continuous follow-up and facilitating the process of implementing bilateral cooperation programs.

The 14th Dushanbe International Book Fair was held from October 22 to 24 at the National Museum of Tajikistan.

Iran Book and Literature House presented more than 300 titles at the fair, promoting Iranian literature and opportunities for cultural cooperation.

The Iranian pavilion featured classical and contemporary literature, Iranian studies, and children’s and young adult books.

Iran Book and Literature House also held meetings with Tajik cultural officials and participated in specialist sessions to explore cooperation in publishing, translation, and literary exchange.

Iran has regularly attended the Dushanbe fair, and Tajikistan has participated in the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF). Tajikistan was the special guest of the TIBF in 2023.

MNA