No violating vessel safe in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces said the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed and that no violating vessel will be safe, rejecting US claims that the strategic waterway is open and free.

Major General Abdollahi said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' naval and ground forces have full control and surveillance over the coasts of the Persian Gulf, its islands and the Strait of Hormuz, and that any movement in the area is under strict monitoring. He said the waterway is managed by the powerful Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy.

During a visit to the coasts of the Sea of Oman, Abdollahi said the Army's naval and ground forces, with high readiness and morale, have full control and surveillance over the free waters of the Sea of Oman and its coasts. They are monitoring all enemy movements in the region and will not allow violating vessels to transit, he said.

The visits were attended by commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy and the Army Navy.

He warned that any violating vessel that seeks to transit outside the designated route and Iranian arrangements for any reason will have its security endangered and will suffer serious damage.

Abdollahi said the armed forces in the Persian Gulf region, the islands, the Strait of Hormuz and the coasts of the Sea of Oman are more ready than before, with new and more advanced equipment, and are present in the region with power and authority. They will confront any evil and aggression by the enemy more severely than before, he said.

MNA