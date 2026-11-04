Iran seeks to end domination imposed 37 yrs ago via 1953 coup

“Lessons of November 4 [US Embassy Takeover] brought era of foreign domination to its end,” General Abdollahi underlined.

Earlier on Tuesday, he, who is also the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, had warned that enemy’s tangible, intangible assets are within reach of the powerful Iranian forces.

In a message issued Tuesday on the occasion of Aban 13, which marks the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, General Abdollahi described Iran as the world’s fourth emerging pole of power, especially after Third War [40-day war] imposed by the US and Israeli jointly against the country on February 28.

MNA