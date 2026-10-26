Security officials of Turky, Pakistan arrive in Tehran

Munir and Kain as well the Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud are slated to hold a talks with top Iranian security official, the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsein Rezaei as well as President Masoud Pezehskian amid the escalated tensions in the region which comes as a result of the US and Zionist regime's aggression on Iran.

Iranian officials have said that the joint four-side meeting later today in Tehran are aimed at discussing the regional security without reliance on the foreign powers.

MNA