Tehran to host Saudi, Turkish, Pakistani officials

Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will take part in a joint meeting during a visit to Tehran.



Bagheri said General Asim Munir, in a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, announced the decision by senior Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials to travel to Tehran, meet the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and hold a joint meeting.



Bagheri said all three countries attending the meeting, together with Iran, can take an effective step toward establishing endogenous regional security by drawing on the Islamic Republic's successful experience in building national security during the third imposed war.



MNA