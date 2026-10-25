  1. Politics
Oct 25, 2026, 6:45 AM

Obama slams Trump’s Iran war for driving up costs

Obama slams Trump’s Iran war for driving up costs

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Former US President Barack Obama has criticised Trump’s war on Iran, saying it is “the reason why the price of just about everything is up”.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio ahead of the US midterm elections, Obama said, “Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons because I had put a deal in place that everybody acknowledged kept them from getting nukes. And I didn’t have to fire a missile to do it. I just had to engage in diplomacy.”

“Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil goes through to the world market,” the former president said.

“This is the reason why the price of oil is up. This is the reason why the price of diesel is up. This is the reason why the price of just about everything is up.”

MNA 

News ID 248870

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