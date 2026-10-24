Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting hailed the work performance and results of the inspection.

According to the inspection results, central Party and government departments have made progress in their work, but some problems still exist and need to be taken seriously.

The meeting urged solid efforts to rectify the problems identified by the inspection.

It called on central Party and government departments to strengthen their sense of political responsibility in performing their duties, deepen reform, and ensure both development and security.

It also stressed the need to strengthen leadership teams, while adopting higher standards and taking more concrete measures to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance.

The meeting also discussed other matters.

Source: Xinhua