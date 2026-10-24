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Oct 24, 2026, 7:50 AM

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to review a report on the seventh round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting hailed the work performance and results of the inspection.

According to the inspection results, central Party and government departments have made progress in their work, but some problems still exist and need to be taken seriously.

The meeting urged solid efforts to rectify the problems identified by the inspection.

It called on central Party and government departments to strengthen their sense of political responsibility in performing their duties, deepen reform, and ensure both development and security.

It also stressed the need to strengthen leadership teams, while adopting higher standards and taking more concrete measures to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance.

The meeting also discussed other matters.

Source: Xinhua

News ID 248840

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