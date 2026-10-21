  1. Politics
Oct 21, 2026, 2:18 PM

Gen. Shekarchi:

US, Israel not to escape from quagmire of death

US, Israel not to escape from quagmire of death

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iran's senior Armed Forces Spokesman General Abolfazl Shekarchi has warned US’s Trump and Israeli’s Netanyahu, sayin that you could not able to escape the death quagmire in which you are trapped by saber-rattling and threats.

In a message reacting to the rhetorics of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau, he emphasized, “To the child-killing twins [Trump and Netanyahu], we declare: You are on a downward slope toward collapse, and no amount of bluster or threats will enable you to escape the quagmire of death in which you are trapped.”

Back on Oct. 12, he issued a stark warning to the enemies of the country, stressing that powerful Iran’s Armed Forces will not allow enemy’s regional order to be re-established in the West Asia.

MNA/ 6985271

News ID 248795
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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