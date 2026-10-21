US, Israel not to escape from quagmire of death

In a message reacting to the rhetorics of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau, he emphasized, “To the child-killing twins [Trump and Netanyahu], we declare: You are on a downward slope toward collapse, and no amount of bluster or threats will enable you to escape the quagmire of death in which you are trapped.”

Back on Oct. 12, he issued a stark warning to the enemies of the country, stressing that powerful Iran’s Armed Forces will not allow enemy’s regional order to be re-established in the West Asia.

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