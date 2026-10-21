Iran’s naval blockade runs contrary to intl. law, UN Charter

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Hassan Ghashghavi termed Iran’s naval blockade as tantamount to the declaration of war under the international law and the UN Charter.

The lawmaker emphasized the necessity of pursuing legal action against the United Nations regarding the measures taken by the United States and its allies.

He added: Accordingly, international institutions must intervene to prevent such actions and take steps to condemn them. Fundamentally, organizations such as the United Nations were established with the aim of preventing the outbreak of war and resolving disputes between countries through peaceful means.

Accordingly, international institutions must intervene to prevent such actions and take necessary steps to condemn them, he said, adding, “Basically, organizations such as the United Nations were established with the aim of preventing the outbreak of war and resolving disputes between countries through peaceful means.”

Referring to the principles envisioned in the United Nations Charter, the spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament stated, “Article 2 of the UN Charter emphasizes two fundamental principles: first, the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts; and second, the prohibition of the threat or use of force against states and their sovereignty.”

MNA/ 6984904