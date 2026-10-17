Iran remains committed to upholding shipping safety, security

Speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting regarding the situation in the Middle East and Palestine, Darzi emphasized that Israeli regime has repeatedly demonstrated that it holds no respect for international law or the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Iran remains committed to upholding the safety and security of navigation and has merely exercised its inherent right to defend its vital interests, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Emphasizing that the situation in Palestine remains dire, he added, “Despite the announced ceasefire, the genocidal Israeli regime continues its aggression and human rights violations with impunity. Meanwhile, Gaza remains devastated and subject to ongoing military attacks, and the Palestinian people endure immense suffering.”

At the same time, the occupying regime of Israel continues to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, intensify violence and acts of terror by settlers, and implement unlawful measures aimed at annexing Palestinian territories and depriving Palestinians of their land, the envoy underlined.

He stressed the necessity of a permanent end to the aggression, lifting of the blockade on Gaza, establishment of a permanent ceasefire, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Zionist occupying forces from Gaza, and immediate and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid and the deployment of relief personnel.

No arrangements regarding Gaza possess legitimacy if they subordinate the rights of Palestinians to externally imposed security considerations, he said, adding, “Any arrangements or framework concerning the future of Gaza must fully respect the inherent rights of the Palestinians, as well as their independence and right to self-determination.”

A senior diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized that Palestinian people must be able to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination and establish an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital and secure full membership in the United Nations.

The Israeli regime must put an end to its aggression and violations throughout the region, he said, adding that Israel must cease its daily violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, withdraw completely from Lebanese territory, and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The occupying regime of Israel must also put an end to its attacks and military aggression against Syrian territory, withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan and other occupied areas, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Accountability for serious violations of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, is essential and a legal requirement. Over the past three years, the occupying regime of Israel has committed major international crimes against the peoples of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as against my own country, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

Palestinians must be able to establish an independent, sovereign, and viable state, with the holy occupied city of al-Quds as its capital and full membership in the United Nations, the official stated.

He also demanded Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and occupied Syrian areas and respect for both countries’ sovereignty.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Darzi slammed the United States and the Israeli regime for launching two rounds of unprovoked aggression against Iran respectively, last June and from February 28 until April 7 this year.

The aggressors, he noted, committed war crimes through deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure.

He also attributed the situation affecting the Strait of Hormuz to the American-Israeli atrocities, including an American naval blockade.

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