  1. Sports
Oct 21, 2026, 11:16 AM

Iran's Navaei wins para judo gold in Nagoya

Iran's Navaei wins para judo gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Ali Navaei won gold in the men's over-95kg J1 para judo at the Para Asian Games in Nagoya.

Ali Navaei won gold in the over-95kg J1 para judo competition at the Para Asian Games in Nagoya.

In the final, Navaei defeated his Uzbekistan rival by ippon.

Navaei had reached the final by beating Kazakhstan's strong contender Yerlan Utepov.

MNA

News ID 248789

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